Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

