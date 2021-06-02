KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $28.21 on Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $28.21 or 0.00077253 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $219.56 million and $4.07 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00189522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.86 or 0.01054092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

