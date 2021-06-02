K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.43 ($11.09).

Shares of SDF opened at €11.37 ($13.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.24. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €11.54 ($13.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

