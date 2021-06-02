La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Purchases $831,098.16 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.35. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 118,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LJPC shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.