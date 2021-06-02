La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Purchases $831,098.16 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.35. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LJPC shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
