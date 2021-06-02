Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.07.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,281. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$22.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8791218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

