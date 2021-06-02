Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.07.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,281. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$22.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.45.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
