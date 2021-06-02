Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.78

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.57. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 83,033 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $163.25 million, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

