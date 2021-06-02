Latham Group (SWIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, insider Jason A. Duva purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

