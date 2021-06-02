Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.91 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

