Lazydays Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazydays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

LAZY stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

