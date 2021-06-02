Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall Sells 10,000 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00.

NYSE:LEN traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,465. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 513.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

