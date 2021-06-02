Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

NYSE SAVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,721. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.