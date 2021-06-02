Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,107,606 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $88,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

PVG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 24,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 0.70. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

