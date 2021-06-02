Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 100,985 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 100,985 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Comcast by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 405,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 333,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 409,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,270,514. The company has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

