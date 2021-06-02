Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 108,204 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 108,204 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vodafone Group worth $43,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 157,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

