Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,675,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878,570 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 4.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $292,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.