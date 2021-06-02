Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock valued at $567,340,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $330.64. The stock had a trading volume of 276,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. The stock has a market cap of $937.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.