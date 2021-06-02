Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,877 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

