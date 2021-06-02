Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,097 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,097 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 701,979 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,468 shares of the airline’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

