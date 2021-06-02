Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $204,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,891,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,769,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,676 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52.

