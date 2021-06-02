LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Shares of LX stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

