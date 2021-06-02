LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

