LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

