LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LX. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Earnings History for LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.