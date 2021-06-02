Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4,164.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 363,315 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,292. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

