LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million.

LITB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 10,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,898. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.58.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

