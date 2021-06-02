Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LMNL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.94.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

