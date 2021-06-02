Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $337.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 8,542 shares valued at $152,623. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

