Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,000 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Agenus were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

AGEN stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.40. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

