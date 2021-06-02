Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,284 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

