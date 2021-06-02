Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Acquires 10,330 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for about 1.6% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 394,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901,045. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

