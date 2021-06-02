Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys 281 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $169.08. 3,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

