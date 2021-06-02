Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New $475,000 Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,488,289 shares of company stock worth $91,969,681 and have sold 537,826 shares worth $32,694,804. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 10,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,037. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

