Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lipocine by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,119. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

