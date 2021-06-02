Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits Market Cap of $4.64 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $4.64 million and $14,891.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00284746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00186626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.09 or 0.01132667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,843.53 or 0.99894861 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

