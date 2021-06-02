Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $100,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,614 shares of company stock worth $4,737,707 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

