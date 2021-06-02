Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 257.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

LOB stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

