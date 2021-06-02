Livenodes (LNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029868 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002789 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

