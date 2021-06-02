LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

RAMP opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

