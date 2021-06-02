Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%.

NASDAQ LIZI opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $349.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

