Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.89 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post sales of $16.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the lowest is $16.77 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.80. 13,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.