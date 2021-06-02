Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $380.96 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

