Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,462.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.41.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

