Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LOOP stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Earnings History for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.