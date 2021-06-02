Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LOOP stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.