Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 101,337 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $115,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.