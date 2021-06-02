Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 101,337 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $115,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of GTLS opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
