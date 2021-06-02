Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 120,927 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Endava worth $80,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Endava by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE DAVA opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $105.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

