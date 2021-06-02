Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $88,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,368.87 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $837.76 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4,415.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,474.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

