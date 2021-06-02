Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $78,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $365.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

