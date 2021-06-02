Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,950 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

