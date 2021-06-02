Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

