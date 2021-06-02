Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,986 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of WRI opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

