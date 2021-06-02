Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after buying an additional 119,344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.